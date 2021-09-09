Left Menu

Govt to give cash award to sportspersons who won medal at Tokyo Paralympics

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has decided to give cash award to Indian sportspersons who won medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.Rs 10 lakh will be given to gold medal winners, Rs 8 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 5 lakh to Bronze medal winners, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will felicitate the Tokyo Paralympics medal winners on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:49 IST
Govt to give cash award to sportspersons who won medal at Tokyo Paralympics
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has decided to give cash award to Indian sportspersons who won medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

Rs 10 lakh will be given to gold medal winners, Rs 8 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 5 lakh to Bronze medal winners, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will felicitate the Tokyo Paralympics medal winners on Friday. He will also felicitate the rest of the Indian paralympics contingent and the coaches.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

The ministry said India sent the biggest ever contingent of 54 sportspersons across nine disciplines for participation in the Tokyo Paralympics. ''Indian paralympians created history by winning 19 medals including five gold, eight Silver and six Bronze,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021