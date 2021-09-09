Navy chief reviews maintenance work of Mauritius patrol vessel at Kolkata shipyard
Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, visited the Mauritius Coast Guard Ship MCGS Barracuda at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers GRSE here on Thursday to review the ongoing maintenance activities, a defence official said here.During the visit, the Navy chief met the crew of MCGS Barracuda.
During the visit, the Navy chief met the crew of MCGS Barracuda. Admiral Singh also spoke about the strong and longstanding bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius during his interaction with the crew, the official said.
Multi-role offshore patrol vessel MCGS Barracuda was manufactured by Kolkata-based Defence PSU GRSE and delivered to Mauritius in 2014-15. It is the first warship to be exported by an Indian shipbuilding company.
