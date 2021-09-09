Left Menu

Pak PM chairs high-level meeting to review measures taken to counter terrorism, extremism

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review various measures taken to counter terrorism and extremism in the country.

The meeting of Apex Committee of National Action Plan was attended by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Interior and Information along with Chief of Army Staff, intelligence agency chief, National Security Advisor, Chief Ministers of the provinces and other senior civil and military officials.

According to an official statement, the meeting reviewed progress made so far on various components of the National Action Plan which was put in place after the Peshawar School attack of 2014 to root out militancy.

The meeting took into account the latest developments especially the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Kabul and its possible implications for Pakistan.

''The Committee reviewed short-term, medium and long-term targets of the revised National Action Plan and deliberated upon the role and responsibilities of all stakeholders including federation, provinces and law-enforcement agencies," according to the statement.

It was decided to fast track implementation of various measures to meet emergent security challenges including cyber security, espionage, judicial and civil reforms, capacity building of law-enforcement agencies, counter violent extremism and other issues having direct bearing on "national security." In order to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information about internal security issues, it was decided to set-up a National Crisis Information Management Cell with ministries of Interior and Information as lead bodies.

The meeting also reviewed various steps that have been put in place to ensure fool-proof security of the foreigners, especially Chinese nationals working on the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non-CPEC projects in the country.

The meeting also reviewed internal situations, especially some recent incidents involving law and order. It was resolved that all measures would be taken to ensure internal security and miscreants would be dealt with full force of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

