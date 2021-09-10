Russia to lend around $640 mln to Belarus by end-2022
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:32 IST
Russia will provide its neighbour Belarus with around $630-640 million in loans by the end of 2020, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after meeting his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the Kremlin.
Lukashenko, speaking at a media briefing after the talks, said the question of agreeing on a common currency with Russia was not on the agenda.
