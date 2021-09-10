Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris says state legislatures cannot circumvent abortion rights precedent

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 01:33 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris, in remarks on Thursday after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Texas abortion law, said no legislative body has the right to circumvent the U.S. Constitution.

Harris, who was speaking to reporters at a meeting with abortion providers and patients, said the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is non-negotiable.

