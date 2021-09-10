Left Menu

2015 Kerala Assembly ruckus case: Court dismisses Chennithala's plea

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to implead the Kerala assembly ruckus discharge case.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-09-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 02:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking to implead the Kerala assembly ruckus discharge case. Chennithala also sought the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case.

The discharge petitions were filed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders V Sivankutty and former ministers KT Jaleel, EP Jayarajan and CK Sadasivan and Kunhahammed Master in the Assembly ruckus case registered in 2015. The case pertains to a protest by the then opposition MLAs, now the ruling party, who had barged into the Speaker's podium and destroyed computers and chairs. The then opposition, LDF, had created a ruckus trying to stop the speech of then Kerala Finance Minister KM Mani of the UDF government, who they alleged had taken a bribe for granting bar licences.

To oppose the discharge petition filed By CPI(M) leaders, Chennithala, along with Abhibhashaka Parishat had also moved the intervention petition, which was dismissed by the court today. (ANI)

