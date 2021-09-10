Left Menu

8 women, 1 child injured in UP as van returning from 'dargah' catches fire after refuelling

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 10-09-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 08:44 IST
8 women, 1 child injured in UP as van returning from 'dargah' catches fire after refuelling
  • Country:
  • India

Eight women and a child were injured as their van caught fire after refuelling at a petrol station on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway when they were returning from a 'dargah' in Sultanpur, police said Friday.

The condition of a mother-daughter duo -- Amina and Umaima (4) -- is stated to be serious and they have been referred to a Lucknow hospital, they said.

The incident took place Thursday night near the Durgapur petrol pump in Peeparpur Thatha area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arpit Kapoor said.

The other injured have been rushed to the district hospital.

Thee injured people had gone to a ‘dargah' in Sultanpur and the incident took place when they were coming back.

The van, fitted with a CNG kit allegedly illegally, caught fire possibly due to a short circuit and the entire vehicle got engulfed, officials said.

A probe in underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021