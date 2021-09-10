Left Menu

Local BJP politician found dead in UP's Baghpat

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 10-09-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:16 IST
Local BJP politician found dead in UP's Baghpat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly local BJP politician was found dead in his house in Baraut area here under mysterious circumstances, police said on Friday.

Atmaram Tomar (75), a member of the party's district unit, was found dead in his house on Bijraul road on Thursday night, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

The room in which his body was found was locked from outside, he said, adding that family members have alleged that Tomar was killed by the uncle of his younger daughter-in-law.

Police is probing the matter and also looking at CCTV footage of nearby houses where two persons were seen entering the place, Baraut police station SHO Ravi Ratan Singh said.

Tomar was a former principal of Vaidik Inter College and had contested the 1993 state assembly polls from Chhaprauli on a BJP ticket but could not win the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021