Anil Deshmukh Corruption Case: Delhi HC asks CBI to file reply on bail plea of lawyer Anand Daga

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply on the bail plea of lawyer Anand Daga in connection with an alleged corruption case for leaking information of a case related to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

10-09-2021
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply on the bail plea of lawyer Anand Daga in connection with an alleged corruption case for leaking information of a case related to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Justice Yogesh Khanna while issuing notice, asked CBI to file its reply on the lawyer Daga bail application and listed the matter for September 27.

Earlier a Special Judge of the trial court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of Daga and other accused Abhishek Tiwari. Currently, both of them are undergoing judicial custody.

Last week CBI arrested its Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari and lawyer Daga for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case. The arrests came after the CBI registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur-based Advocate, and unknown persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification.

On August 29, a report that was allegedly a part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mentions that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh". The CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents. (ANI)

