Left Menu

Pak terrorist gets 7 yrs of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to carry out attacks in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:45 IST
Pak terrorist gets 7 yrs of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to carry out attacks in India
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here on Friday sentenced a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Pakistan to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring to carry out terror attacks at different locations in India on the directions of his handlers from across the border.

Mohammad Amir of Karachi was sentenced under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Foreigners Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official of the premier investigating agency said. Amir along with three others had infiltrated into India from Pakistan with weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores with an intention to carry out terror attacks at different locations Of India on the directions of their handlers based across the border, the NIA official said.

He was arrested in November 2017 from Magam in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, while his three associates were killed in an encounter with security forces the same month, the official said.

The NIA filed a charge sheet against Amir in May 2018.

After consideration of evidence brought on record during the probe by the National Investigation Agency, the NIA special court, Patiala House, convicted Amir on April 6.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment on Friday, Amir was awarded sentences for seven different offences each ranging from two to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fine, the NIA official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021