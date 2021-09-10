Left Menu

UNHCR says no big movements of Afghans to borders so far

There may be large movements of population towards the Afghan borders but there have not been any such moves so far, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a visit to Turkey on Friday. "Up to now we have not seen ... any big movements of population towards Afghan borders ...

Reuters | Gaziantep | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:47 IST
UNHCR says no big movements of Afghans to borders so far
  • Country:
  • Turkey

There may be large movements of population towards the Afghan borders but there have not been any such moves so far, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a visit to Turkey on Friday.

"Up to now we have not seen ... any big movements of population towards Afghan borders ... and trying to cross into other countries," Grandi told a news conference in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021