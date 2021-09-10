UNHCR says no big movements of Afghans to borders so far
There may be large movements of population towards the Afghan borders but there have not been any such moves so far, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a visit to Turkey on Friday. "Up to now we have not seen ... any big movements of population towards Afghan borders ...
Reuters | Gaziantep | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:47 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
There may be large movements of population towards the Afghan borders but there have not been any such moves so far, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a visit to Turkey on Friday.
"Up to now we have not seen ... any big movements of population towards Afghan borders ... and trying to cross into other countries," Grandi told a news conference in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid
Turkey says two blasts outside Kabul airport, no damage to its units
U.N. chief condemns 'terrorist attack' in Afghanistan
U.N. chief calls on Lebanon leaders to form effective government
World News Roundup: Hundreds of displaced families seek food and shelter in Kabul; U.N. migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid and more