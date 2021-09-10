MP: Lightning kills 2 labourers in Anuppur

Lightning killed two labourers in Pauri village in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Friday, police said.

Kotwali police station sub inspector Suresh Ahirwar said Khemkaran Singh Gaur (21) and Roop Singh (19) were killed after they took refuge under a tree during rains.

The two worked in a brick kiln nearby, he added.

