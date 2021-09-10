Jharkhand HC takes suo moto cognisance of death of elephants in Latehar

Jharkhand High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the death of two elephants in Latehar district in the last 10 days and sought a response from the state government in the matter.

During the hearing on Friday, the court of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the death of elephants ordered the Environment Secretary and Head of Forests to be present in the court.

The court has sought an explanation behind the incidents asking whether it occurred due to any disease or is a result of absence of regular patrolling.

Both the officers were asked to appear in the online court on September 16 and give their replies.

Two elephant deaths took place in Latehar on August 30 and September 9.

On September 9, a baby elephant was found dead in Hadi forest under Ganeshpur village of Balumath police station area of ​​Latehar.

The information was given to the forest department. Several people including forest department officials had reached the spot.

After the death of the baby elephant, a herd of elephants had gathered in the area and on Thursday a team from Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) comprising Forest Department Veterinary Officer Dr Suryavansha Thakur and Dr Vijay Kumar Sinha conducted the post-mortem of the dead elephant.

The body parts of the elephant have been sent for forensic examination.

Balumath Ranger said that the elephant had died about three-four days ago.

This is the second elephant death in Latehar district.

On August 30, an elephant had died under suspicious conditions in Chandwa block.

