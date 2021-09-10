Two live IEDs recovered in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills

At least two crude bombs or IEDs were recovered in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district during a joint operation by the Meghalaya police and the CRPF, police said on Friday.

The Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from Mengotchigre village near Tikrikilla town in a counter insurgency operation that took place between the night of Sep 9 and 10, they said.

Acting on a tip off, the operation was conducted when a police team was alerted of the crude bombs allegedly hidden by a group of criminals. “The operation was carried out in the intervening night of Sep 9-10 and led to the recovery of 2 live IEDs (3.25 kgs of Class II explosives) and 3 detonators. A case has been registered under section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 in the Tikrikilla Police Station and investigation is going on,” said superintendent of police, WGH, Vivekananda Singh Rathore.

The SP further also said that as per standard operating procedure, the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) from the 2nd MLP Battalion at Goeragre near Tura was brought in and the bombs disposed of in-situ.

The SP appealed to local residents to come forward if they had any information on the people behind the bomb manufacture or storage.

He also clarified that the bombs were hidden by petty criminals and not by insurgents. Meghalaya has in the recent past experienced crude bomb explosion in the capital city of Shillong, which was claimed by the insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

