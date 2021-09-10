Left Menu

Punjab and Haryana HC stays investigations in all cases against former DGP Sumedh Saini till Feb 2022

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the investigations, in connection with multiple cases, against former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini till polls in Punjab which are due in February 2022.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:16 IST
Punjab and Haryana HC stays investigations in all cases against former DGP Sumedh Saini till Feb 2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the investigations, in connection with multiple cases, against former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini till polls in Punjab which are due in February 2022. "Considering it to be a case of exceptional circumstances and hardship being caused to petitioner by State of Punjab (on political grounds), there'll be a clear stay for the arrest of the petitioner in all cases, till polls in Punjab is held which are due in Feb 2022 onwards," further directed the High Court.

"There will be a clear stay for conducting further investigation in all FIRs pending against him as attempts are made to arrest him in the aid of Sec 120-B IPC as even in previous FIRs where such attempts are made and he had to file repeated petitions before this Court", the High Court directed Earlier on August 18, Saini was arrested in the land fraud case in Mohali when he went to the Vigilance Bureau (VB) office in connection with another case of disproportionate assets.

On August 20, Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the release of former Punjab Police DGP Sumedh Singh Saini from the custody of Vigilance Bureau and terming his arrest as "abuse of process of law". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021