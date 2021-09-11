Left Menu

Moroccan king appoints RNI's Akhannouch as PM

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 11-09-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 00:25 IST
Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday appointed Aziz Akhannouch of the liberal RNI party as prime minister and asked him to form a government, state news agency MAP reported.

RNI emerged as the biggest party in Wednesday's parliamentary election, taking 102 of the 395 seats while the former largest party, the moderate Islamist PJD, collapsed to take only 13 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

