Moroccan king appoints RNI's Akhannouch as PM

Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday appointed Aziz Akhannouch of the liberal RNI party as prime minister and asked him to form a government, state news agency MAP reported.

RNI emerged as the biggest party in Wednesday's parliamentary election, taking 102 of the 395 seats while the former largest party, the moderate Islamist PJD, collapsed to take only 13 seats.

