JK Govt adopting Tripura’s e- procurement model for procuring foodgrains in Jammu division

The Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to adopt Tripura's e-procurement model for procuring foodgrains in the Jammu region of the union territory, officials said.

An online demonstration of the Tripura model of state procurement portal was held on Friday at Krishi Bhawan with the purpose to replicate the same in Jammu Division, they said.

Director Agriculture, Jammu, K K Sharma outlined that development of e- procurement portal is the need of the hour in view of the ensuing Kharif marketing season 2021-22, the officials added.

