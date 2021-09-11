Left Menu

JK Govt adopting Tripura’s e- procurement model for procuring foodgrains in Jammu division

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-09-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 01:02 IST
JK Govt adopting Tripura’s e- procurement model for procuring foodgrains in Jammu division
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to adopt Tripura's e-procurement model for procuring foodgrains in the Jammu region of the union territory, officials said.

An online demonstration of the Tripura model of state procurement portal was held on Friday at Krishi Bhawan with the purpose to replicate the same in Jammu Division, they said.

Director Agriculture, Jammu, K K Sharma outlined that development of e- procurement portal is the need of the hour in view of the ensuing Kharif marketing season 2021-22, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021