Left Menu

China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes - China's Wang Yi

State Councillor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh during a visit to Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. China says it has historical sovereignty over most of the waterway, but its neighbours and the United States say that claim has no basis in international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which China is a signatory.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-09-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 09:32 IST
China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes - China's Wang Yi
Wang Yi Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official, China's foreign ministry said on Saturday. State Councillor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh during a visit to Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

China says it has historical sovereignty over most of the waterway, but its neighbors and the United States say that claim has no basis in international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which China is a signatory. Wang said the two countries should cherish the hard-won peace and stability achieved in the South China Sea and be vigilant to resist the intervention of extraterritorial forces, the ministry's statement said.

On Friday, Vietnam said China will donate 3 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/vietnam-says-china-donate-3-mln-more-coronavirus-vaccines-2021-09-10 to Vietnam this year, raising China's total vaccine donations to the Southeast Asian country to 5.7 million doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021