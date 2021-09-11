Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) on Saturday through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) on Saturday through video conferencing. Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth, as per the official release by the Prime Minister's office.

Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present at the occasion. (ANI)

