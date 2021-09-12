Maha: Case against 4 for power theft worth over Rs 6 cr at glass factory in Palghar

Police have registered a case against two partners of a glass factory in Palghar district and two other persons for alleged power theft to the tune of Rs 6.17 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Based on an analysis of power usage by the Vasai-based company, a flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had raided the premises.

Following the raid, it was found that between July 2017 and August 25, 2021, the glass factory allegedly used excess power to the tune of 33,06,495 units, valued at Rs 6,17,71,330, the MSEDCL said in a release.

Hence, the MSEDCL approached the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police which registered a case against two partners of the glass factory, one owner of the premises and another unidentified person under relevant sections.

No arrest has been made so far, a police official said.

The MSEDCL said in its release said strict action would be taken against those indulging in power theft.

