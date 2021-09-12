Left Menu

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:40 IST
Chhattisgarh: 3 labourers killed, 2 injured after fly ash-laden tank falls on them at power plant in Raigarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three laborers were killed and two others injured after an iron tank carrying fly ash accidentally fell on them at a private power plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the plant of Sky Alloys and Power Private Limited located in the Temtema area, around 25 km from the district headquarters and over 240 km from the state capital Raipur, Kharsia Station House Officer S R Sahu said.

"Around 12 noon, an iron tank carrying fly ash accidentally fell on laborers who were engaged in welding and gas-cutting related tasks inside the plant. Three laborers died on the spot, while two others were injured and they were taken to a nearby hospital," the official said.

The deceased were identified as Munilal Ram (40), Basant Yadav (30), both natives of Bihar, and Yadram Sarthi (25), belonging to Raigarh district, he said.

One of the injured laborers was a native of Bihar, while the other hailed from Janjgir-Champa district, the official said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the incident, he added.

