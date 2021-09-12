Left Menu

4 held for killing man over monetary issue

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-09-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 17:41 IST
4 held for killing man over monetary issue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested for killing a man over a monetary issue in a village here, police said Sunday. Following a tip-off, Bhojpur police and SOG (special operation group) arrested the four accused from Shiv Ganga Akash Nagar of Masuri police station area.

Apart from the four accused of killing Naresh, a resident of Mukeempur village, the police arrested two others for supplying them arms.

The incident took place on September 2 when the accused fired at Naresh several times.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of his brother, Devendra, against Ankush, Nitin alias Bholu, Omvir, and other unknown persons under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said.

During the investigation, Amit and Vinit were found involved in the incident.

Their names were added in the FIR lodged under the SC/ST Act.

Naresh had borrowed Rs 36,000 from Bholu and later paid back Rs 10,000, police said.

Bholu was pressurizing Naresh to pay the pending amount.

They had heated arguments many a time over the issue.

Naresh threatened Bholu, saying he would complain to the police.

On September 2, Bholu, who is a member of the block development committee of Bhojpur, reached Mukeempur village with his accomplices and called Naresh from someone else's phone and asked to meet.

When he reached there, they fired at him indiscriminately.

They had bought two pistols for Rs 30,000 each from arms suppliers, named Islamuddin and Fazru, who were later arrested with two country-made pistols of 315 from the fields of Nahali village.

In total, police have arrested six persons and recovered five country-made pistols and eight live cartridges from them, the SP Rural said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021