Counterfeit products worth Rs 50 lakh seized in raids in Lucknow

Joint teams of the excise, police and industry department conducted raids at three godowns in Lucknow and seized counterfeit products worth Rs 50 lakh.

Joint teams of the excise, police and industry department conducted raids at three godowns in Lucknow and seized counterfeit products worth Rs 50 lakh. The raid was conducted on the direction of District Magistrate Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash.

District Excise Officer, Sushil Kumar Mishra informed that under special enforcement drive, acting on input the team of Excise department along with police force and Industry department conducted a sudden raid on three illegal godowns located at Thakurganj Mohalla Lala Bagh police station. During the raid, the police seized 190 drums of fake diesel and petrol and about 189 empty drums. A total of 525 litres of spirit, 28,000 litres of fake petrol/diesel and 420 litres of fake Mobil and two four-wheelers and four two-wheelers, worth over Rs 50 lakh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

