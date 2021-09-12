J-K LG expresses anguish over death of fours members of family in cloudburst

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed anguish over the death of four members of a family in a cloudburst in Baramulla district and said the government will ensure all the assistance to the family.

''Anguished to learn about the loss of 04 precious lives due to flash floods triggered by cloudburst in Baramulla district. My condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. The govt will ensure all the assistance to the family,” the LG said on Twitter.

Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed when a cloudburst occurred in the upper belt of Dangiwacha at Hamam Marcoot in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district on Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)