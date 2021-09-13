Left Menu

Israeli prime minister visits Egypt in first official trip for a decade

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-09-2021 16:37 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday for talks expected to cover Israeli-Palestinian relations and bilateral issues, Egypt's presidency said, in the first official trip by an Israeli head of government to Egypt for a decade.

Bennett, the head of a far-right party who took office in June, was invited to visit by Sisi last month and the two were due to meet in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai peninsula.

