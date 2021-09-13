Left Menu

MP: Health centre accountant held for bribery

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:23 IST
MP: Health centre accountant held for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

An accountant posted at the government community health centre in Tarana block of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was nabbed on Monday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 from a doctor.

Accused Deepak Rathore (45) had demanded money for releasing a payment of Rs 70,000 due to the complainant, posted in Sumrakheda community sub-health centre in the district, an EOW official said.

He was held in a trap and further probe was underway, EOW SP Dilip Soni said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021