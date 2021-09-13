MP: Health centre accountant held for bribery
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:23 IST
An accountant posted at the government community health centre in Tarana block of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was nabbed on Monday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 from a doctor.
Accused Deepak Rathore (45) had demanded money for releasing a payment of Rs 70,000 due to the complainant, posted in Sumrakheda community sub-health centre in the district, an EOW official said.
He was held in a trap and further probe was underway, EOW SP Dilip Soni said.
