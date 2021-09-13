Left Menu

2 killed, 3 rescued after building collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area

At least two people were killed while three others were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area of Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:58 IST
2 killed, 3 rescued after building collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area
2 dead, 3 awareness after building collapse in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two people were killed while three others were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area of Delhi on Monday. According to NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range (Delhi), teams of local police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among others are present to undertake rescue operations.

"Two children, who were passing by the building died during the collapse. Further, the relief and rescue operation is being carried out," said Bundela. Asked about the amount of damage due to the accident, the Joint CP said, "We need time to assess the number of people stuck under debris."

Fire Department, which is engaged in the rescue operations said that a total of three persons including two children have been rescued till now from under the debris after the building collapsed. Meanwhile, North Delhi Municipal Corporation is probing the cause of the building collapse.

"Relief and rescue work is underway. Probe on to find out if any load-bearing wall inside the building was affected which led to the collapse," Sanjay Goel, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021