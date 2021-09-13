Left Menu

Woman, paramour get life term for gunning down mother-in-law

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:20 IST
A court here Monday convicted a woman and her paramour to life imprisonment for killing her mother-in-law.

Additional District Judge Jai Singh Pundir also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Bhawna and Mohit after holding them guilty under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and acquitted four others due to lack of evidence against them.

According to government lawyer Ashish Tyagi, Bhawna’s mother-in-law Radha Rani was shot dead in A to Z colony when she had gone to fetch milk on November 11, 2017.

Police had filed a chargesheet against six accused, including her daughter-in-law Bhawna, and her paramour Mohit in the case.

