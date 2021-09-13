Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against narcotics trafficker in Salaya drug seizure case of Gujarat

The NIA on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court here against a man for his alleged involvement in the Salaya drug seizure case, an official said.The chargesheet was filed against Sukhbir Singh who was arrested by the NIA in August, the official of the premier investigation agency said.The case relates to a criminal conspiracy hatched by an earlier arrested accused, Arshad Sota, in Dubai along with Pakistani nationals for delivering narcotic drugs in Gujarat from Pakistan, the NIA official said.In furtherance of conspiracy, 500 kg of narcotic drugs were delivered in three consignments.

NIA files chargesheet against narcotics trafficker in Salaya drug seizure case of Gujarat
The NIA on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court here against a man for his alleged involvement in the Salaya drug seizure case, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed against Sukhbir Singh who was arrested by the NIA in August, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to a criminal conspiracy hatched by an earlier arrested accused, Arshad Sota, in Dubai along with Pakistani nationals for delivering narcotic drugs in Gujarat from Pakistan, the NIA official said.

In furtherance of conspiracy, 500 kg of narcotic drugs were delivered in three consignments. The last consignment was in the form of supply of 200 kg heroin, the official said.

The NIA took over the investigation from the ATS, Gujarat. Connected offence registered by the STF (Border Range)/Amritsar was also taken up by the NIA. The NIA has already filed two chargesheets against nine arrested accused in August 2020 and May 2021 in this case. The consignment of 200 kg heroin was delivered by earlier arrested accused Razak Adam Sumra, Karim Mohammed Siraj and Sunil Vithal Barmase to Indresh Rambachan Nishad at Gandhidham, the NIA official said.

Rambachan then concealed the heroin between the wooden panels in his truck to further deliver it to Sukhbir Singh, an aide of wanted accused Simranjit Singh Sandhu at Amritsar, the official said.

The consignment of drugs, which was stored in Sultanwind in Amritsar, was seized by STF/Amritsar, Punjab Police and the accused, including Sukhbir Singh, were arrested, the NIA official said.

The case registered by the STF/Amritsar is also being taken over by the NIA and further investigation is continuing.

