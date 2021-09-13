Mother, son arrested on board Ranchi-Sasaram Express with country-made liquor

A woman and her son were arrested from Ranchi-Sasaram Express in Jharkhand on Monday and over 100 bottles of country-made liquor were seized, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer said.

The incident took place at Garwah Road Junction when RPF personnel detected 135 bottles of country-made liquor stuffed in three plastic bags in a special compartment for differently-abled persons. When the RPF personnel enquired about the owner of the plastic bags, the mother and son, identified as Lalita Devi (44) and Mantu Kumar Choudhary (22), admitted that the bags belonged to them, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector, Suresh Prasad said. The liquor was being carried to Bihar, the officer said.

The arrested persons were residents of Parsia village under Navinagar police station of Aurangabad district in Bihar.

The market value of the seized liquor was estimated at Rs 5,400, Prasad said. The seized bottles, each weighing 300 ml, were handed over to the excise department.

