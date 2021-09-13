Left Menu

Court remands Rajiv Saxena to ED custody till Sept 20 in money laundering case

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded Rajiv Saxena to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 20. He was arrested by ED in a money laundering case related to an alleged bank fraud case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:09 IST
Court remands Rajiv Saxena to ED custody till Sept 20 in money laundering case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded Rajiv Saxena to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 20. He was arrested by ED in a money laundering case related to an alleged bank fraud case. Rajiv Saxena is also an accused in the Agusta Westland money laundering case.

Special Judge Sanjay Garg today allowed remand application of ED which sought custodial remand of the Dubai-based businessman in a money laundering case related to a bank fraud case. Saxena was extradited to India on January 31, 2019 in connection with Rs 3,600 crore case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

The complainant Central Bank of India had accused Moser Baer, its director and others of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. The bank had claimed that Moser Baer and its directors alongwith others "forged and fabricated" documents to induce it to release funds. The CBI had, in 2019, filed a case against Ratul Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and others on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India.

ED had initiated a money-laundering probe based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Deepak Puri is relative of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. According to probe agencies, Saxena's Dubai- based firms were the entities through which the proceeds of crime have been routed and "further layered and integrated in buying the immovable properties/shares, among others". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021