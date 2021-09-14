Left Menu

Maoist member wanted in NIA case held in Kerala

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:16 IST
Maoist member wanted in NIA case held in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has arrested CPI(Maoist) activist C P Usman, who is wanted in connection with a case registered in 2019 for his alleged role in furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organization in the state, a police source said here on Tuesday.

''He has been arrested by a squad of ATS from the district,'' the source told PTI without elaborating.

Usman had been absconding for the past several years.

The case was originally registered in November 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode against Allan Shuaib, Thwaha Fasal and C P Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Besides Allan and Thwaha, the NIA had arrested Vijith Vijayan, another Maoist group member. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In April 2020, the agency had filed a charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against two college students Allan and Thwaha, who were arrested, and absconding accused C P Usman, 40, in the Maoist case.

It said the ''investigation had revealed that all the three are members of the proscribed terrorist organization CPI(Maoist) and had conducted secret meetings and unlawful activities for furthering the cause of the outfit.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021