Afghan envoy calls for scrutiny of Taliban's rights record
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:28 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A senior Afghan diplomat from the former government on Tuesday described a deteriorating human rights situation in his country where he said women's rights were disappearing under the Taliban.
"The people of Afghanistan need action more than ever," Ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha told the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He called for the Council to create a fact-finding mission to monitor Taliban actions in the country.
