Rajasthan govt to transfer staff up to Sep 30

The Rajasthan government will transfer its employees up to September 30, according to an official statement.

The state government has extended the transfer period twice this year. Earlier, the transfer period was from July 14 to August 14, which was again extended to September 15.

According to the statement, the Department of Administrative Reforms has issued orders in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)