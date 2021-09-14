Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to transfer staff up to Sep 30

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:39 IST
The Rajasthan government will transfer its employees up to September 30, according to an official statement.

The state government has extended the transfer period twice this year. Earlier, the transfer period was from July 14 to August 14, which was again extended to September 15.

According to the statement, the Department of Administrative Reforms has issued orders in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

