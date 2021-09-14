Left Menu

Maha: Biodiesel stock seized in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:50 IST
Police on Tuesday seized 16,000 liters of biodiesel from the premises of a transport firm in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official release said.

The firm owners did not have the permit needed to stock or sell the fuel, it said.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team raided the firm's office at Sajapur under the jurisdiction of the MIDC Waluj police station. Besides biodiesel, two trucks and other material worth Rs 22.48 lakh were also seized.

Four persons were detained and a First Information Report (FIR) was being registered, the release added.

