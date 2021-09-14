Officials: Al-Qaeda could threaten in 1-2 years
11, 2001, attacks.Counterterrorism experts estimated prior to the withdrawal that al-Qaeda had several hundred fighters in Afghanistan.
American intelligence officials say al-Qaeda could begin to threaten the homeland from Afghanistan within one to two years, echoing warnings that were issued prior to the U.S. withdrawal ending its 20-year war. Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who leads the Defence Intelligence Agency, gave that estimated timeframe Tuesday while speaking at the Intelligence & National Security Summit.
David Cohen, deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, said the U.S. already had detected “some of the indications of some potential movement of al-Qaeda to Afghanistan.” Experts have long said the Taliban still maintains ties to al-Qaeda, which took sanctuary in Afghanistan prior to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
