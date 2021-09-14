Ireland regulator opens data privacy probes into TikTok

Ireland's data privacy regulator has opened two inquiries into Chinese-owned short-video platform TikTok related to the processing of personal data of users aged under 18 and the transfers by TikTok of personal data to China.

Ireland is the lead regulator of TikTok under the European Union's strict data privacy laws as the firm's European headquarters are based in Dublin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)