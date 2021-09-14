Ireland regulator opens data privacy probes into TikTok
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:29 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland's data privacy regulator has opened two inquiries into Chinese-owned short-video platform TikTok related to the processing of personal data of users aged under 18 and the transfers by TikTok of personal data to China.
Ireland is the lead regulator of TikTok under the European Union's strict data privacy laws as the firm's European headquarters are based in Dublin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's factory activity expands at slower pace in August -official PMI
China culture crackdown a sign of 'profound' political change - commentary
U.S. climate envoy Kerry to visit China and Japan this week
China's factory activity expands at slower pace in August -official PMI
Activity in China's services sector contracts in August - official PMI