American hacker mercenaries face U.S. charges for work in UAE

Three former U.S. intelligence operatives, who went to work as mercenary hackers for the United Arab Emirates, face federal charges by the U.S. Justice Department, according to a court docket created on Tuesday.

The three men, Marc Baier, Ryan Adams, and Daniel Gericke, were part of a clandestine unit named Project Raven, first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-spying-raven, that helped the United Arab Emirates spy on its enemies. The nature of the charges was not immediately clear.

