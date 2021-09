BRIEF-Port of Corpus Christi, Texas Returns to Normal Operations

THE PORT OF CORPUS CHRISTI:

* SAYS IN RESPONSE TO HURRICANE NICHOLAS MAKING LANDFALL NEAR SARGENT BEACH, TEXAS, THE PORT OF CORPUS CHRISTI HAS RETURNED TO NORMAL OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE 6:00 A.M. SEPT. 14, IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS 2021 HURRICANE READINESS PLAN

Also Read: Netflix acquires 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' sequel from Legendary Pictures

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)