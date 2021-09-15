Left Menu

Woman poisoned to death by in-laws for dowry in UP, husband among 6 booked

A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district after her family did not fulfil their demand for dowry, police said on Wednesday.The womans husband and five in-laws have been booked in connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday in Azad Chowk locality of the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-09-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 09:27 IST
A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after her family did not fulfil their demand for dowry, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's husband and five in-laws have been booked in connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday in Azad Chowk locality of the district. The victim, Muskan, had married Kasif in May, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Muskan's family, Kasif had been harassing her for months for not bringing enough dowry. Later, she was poisoned by her in-laws, the police said.

Station House Officer Pankaj Tyagi said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act against Kasif, his mother, his three brothers and his sister. They are on the run.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

