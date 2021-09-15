S Korea conducts major missile test after N Korean launches
South Korea says it has carried out its first underwater-launched missile test, hours after rival North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea. It says the missile fired from a 3,000-tonne-class submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target.The announcement followed two North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea earlier Wednesday.
South Korea says it has carried out its first underwater-launched missile test, hours after rival North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea. President Moon Jae-in's office said in a statement that Moon observed the test of a domestically built submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday afternoon. It says the missile fired from a 3,000-tonne-class submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target.
The announcement followed two North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea earlier Wednesday.
