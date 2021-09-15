Left Menu

S Korea conducts major missile test after N Korean launches

South Korea says it has carried out its first underwater-launched missile test, hours after rival North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea. It says the missile fired from a 3,000-tonne-class submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target.The announcement followed two North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea earlier Wednesday.

Updated: 15-09-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 12:56 IST
S Korea conducts major missile test after N Korean launches
  • South Korea

South Korea says it has carried out its first underwater-launched missile test, hours after rival North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea. President Moon Jae-in's office said in a statement that Moon observed the test of a domestically built submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday afternoon. It says the missile fired from a 3,000-tonne-class submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target.

The announcement followed two North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea earlier Wednesday.

