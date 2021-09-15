PM Modi speaks to Australian counterpart ahead of Quad meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday as the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent two-plus-two dialogue.They also exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting, Modi said.Was happy to speak with my friend ScottMorrisonMP.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday as the two leaders reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 'two-plus-two' dialogue.
They also exchanged views on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting, Modi said.
''Was happy to speak with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. We reviewed the rapid progress in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through the recent 2+2 Dialogue. We also exchanged perspectives on regional developments and the forthcoming Quad meeting,'' the prime minister tweeted.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajath Singh had held the 'two-plus-two' talks here with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton on Saturday.
Developments in Afghanistan, the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to expand cooperation for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific are set to be the central focus of the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington next week that will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders of the four-nation grouping.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blinken says under 200 Americans in Afghanistan
U.S. suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves mission to Qatar
UPDATE 1-U.S. suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves mission to Qatar
Fate of California students in Afghanistan uncertain as U.S. airlift ends
WRAPUP 14-U.S. completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war