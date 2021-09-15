Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission: Union minister to chair conference of ministers of NE states on Sep 16

The focus of the conference will be on issues pertaining to implementation of the programme vis--vis strategy and planning, progress made so far and ways to increase the pace of implementation, it said.The ministry said that at the time of the announcement of the mission in August 2019, out of the total 90.14 lakh rural households in northeastern states, only 2.83 lakh 3.13 per cent had tap water connection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:15 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission: Union minister to chair conference of ministers of NE states on Sep 16
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday will chair a one-day conference to discuss the planning, implementation, and progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the eight northeastern states.

This will be attended by ministers-in-charge of public health engineering departments (PHED) of all these states and senior officials, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement. The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a flagship program of the Centre and it is being implemented by the ministry's department of drinking water and sanitation, in partnership with states, to provide tap water connection to every rural household across the country by 2024. The conference, which is to be held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati, will be streamed live so that all stakeholders, including the chief, executive, assistant, and junior PHED engineers in these states can benefit from the deliberations, the ministry said.

''The conference is being organized to discuss planning, implementation and progress made so far as well as the way forward so that all remaining households in northeastern states get tap water connections at the earliest,'' it said.

The JJM fund sharing pattern between the Centre and a northeastern state is 90:10. The central government has allocated Rs 9,262 crore to northeastern states under the mission. ''The enhanced allocation, as well as the release of funds at this challenging time to provide tap water connections to rural homes in the northeast states, is expected to boost the economy of the region,'' the ministry said. The focus of the conference will be on issues about the implementation of the program vis-à-vis strategy and planning, progress made so far and ways to increase the pace of implementation, it said.

The ministry said that at the time of the announcement of the mission in August 2019, out of the total 90.14 lakh rural households in northeastern states, only 2.83 lakh (3.13 percent) had tap water connections. This has now increased to about 22 lakh households (24.45 percent), it said. About 20 lakh households have been given tap water connections in the last 24 months despite the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions and lockdowns induced by it, the ministry said.

Meghalaya, Manipur, and Sikkim aim to achieve the status of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2022 while Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura aim to provide tap water in every household by 2023 followed by Assam in 2024, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021