Cabinet apprised about India-Italy MoU on disaster management

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised about an MoU signed between the NDMA and an Italian government entity for cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction and management.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed in June 2021, seeks to put in place a system, by which both India and Italy will benefit from the disaster management mechanisms of each other.

The meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised about the MoU between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Department of Civil Protection of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic on cooperation in the field of disaster risk reduction and management, an official statement said.

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Italy will benefit from the disaster management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of disaster management, it said. PTI ACB ANB ANB

