Maha: Police seize gutka worth Rs 62 lakh in Beed; two held

PTI | Beed | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:05 IST
The police have arrested two persons for alleged possession of gutka worth Rs 62 lakh in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a special squad of the Beed police raided a warehouse in Ghodka Rajuri village and recovered sacks filled with gutka, which were being loaded into vehicles, the official said.

The police seized the banned substance worth Rs 62 lakh and arrested two persons, he said. An officer from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lodged a complaint against the duo with the Pimplaner police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway to track down the source of the substance.

