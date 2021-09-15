Maha: Mephedrone powder worth nearly Rs 19 lakh seized; man held

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and seized from him mephedrone powder worth Rs 18.94 lakh near Mira Road railway station in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. Officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police arrested the accused, identified as Sadak Rashid Ansari, a resident of Nalasopara in neighboring Palghar district, on Tuesday, DCP (Crime) Mahesh Patil said.

''Acting on a tip-off, the team of officials laid a trap near Mira Road railway station and seized from him mephedrone (MD) powder weighing 378.8 grams,'' he said.

An offense was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road, Patil said, adding that investigation into the chase was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)