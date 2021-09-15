Nepal begins census; over 8,000 officials to collect data

Nepal’s national population census programme kicked off on Wednesday, with authorities mobilising 8,500 supervisors for collecting data from across the country.

The country's population is 26.5 million as per the 2011 census.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has mobilised 8,500 supervisors for collecting population related data from across the country for the 12th national population census programme.

Under the first phase of census, households will be enlisted across the country from September 15 to October 4, 2021.

The supervisors will visit around seven million households for the purpose.

The actual population data will be collected from door to door under the second phase of the census starting from November 11 to December 1, according to the CBS.

