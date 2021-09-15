Biden to announce alliance with Britain, Australia on tech, cyber, defense -Politico
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday plans to announce a plan to share advanced technologies in a working group with Britain and Australia, Politico reported, in a possible move to push back on China.
