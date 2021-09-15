Domestic violence: Court restrains Honey Singh from creating third-party rights of assets in UAE

A Delhi court on Wednesday restrained Punjabi singer and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh from creating third-party rights of the immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh also directed Singh to file documents of his companies which are registered abroad, the counsel of his wife who has filed a domestic violence case against him, said.

The direction came on an application filed by Singh's wife Shalini Talwar alleging that her husband is in the process of creating third-party rights and disposing of certain assets in Dubai. She was represented by advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with advocates Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap. She told the court that Singh has a ''posh villa'' in Dubai measuring 333.73 square meters which he purchased for her through one of his companies incorporated abroad. Singer's wife claimed that her husband had executed a General Power of Attorney on November 19, 2019, in her favour, giving her rights and control over all his movable and immovable assets situated in UAE. She said that there is a ''grave apprehension'' that her husband may revoke that General Power of Attorney.

The 38-year-old woman requested the court to restrain Singh from revoking the power of attorney, from disposing of or creating third-party rights of assets he owns in Dubai individually or through his company. Talwar also sought a direction restraining him from changing the directorship of any of his overseas companies and maintaining the status quo of all the movable and immovable assets based in UAE. The matter is now listed for filing of reply and arguments on September 17.

Hirdesh Singh, professionally known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

In her domestic violence plea, Talwar has charted out how she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last ten years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

She has sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from her singer-actor husband under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

