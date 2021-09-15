Left Menu

Viral video shows woman dancing on zebra crossing in Indore; MP govt orders action

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said action will be taken against the young woman under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.The issue came to my notice.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:27 IST
A video has gone viral on social media, in which a young woman is seen dancing on a zebra crossing at a busy square in Indore when the traffic signal turns red, which prompted the Madhya Pradesh government to order action against her on Wednesday. The 30-second video shows that the woman, dressed in black and also wearing a mask and a cap of that colour, starts dancing to the tune of an English song 'Let me be your woman' as soon as the vehicles stop for the red signal at the junction. The video is said to be shot at Rasoma Square in the city. However, the authorities are trying to ascertain when it was shot. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said action will be taken against the young woman under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

''The issue came to my notice. I am going to direct the officers to take action as per the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act for dancing at traffic signals in Indore so that such acts can be prevented in future,'' Mishra told reporters in Bhopal when asked about the video.

Whatever the woman's intention behind shooting the video could be, the method she chose was wrong, he said. Meanwhile, Indore's Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahzeeb Qazi said that the police are identifying the girl and action will be taken as per the home minister's directives.

